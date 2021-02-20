Men hurt in Irlam motorbike crash arrested over earlier shooting
Two men who were injured in a motorbike crash have been arrested over a shooting which happened shortly before the collision, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said the men, who are in their 20s, crashed on Liverpool Road, Irlam, at about 20:00 GMT on Friday.
Officers found a gun at the scene and believe the riders were involved in a shooting on Kings Road beforehand.
The shooting has also been linked to a vehicle fire nearby at about 20:15.
Police believe five males set fire to a black Chrysler on Cutnook Lane before escaping.
A force spokesman said no-one had been hurt in the shooting, but the motorcycle riders were taken to hospital for injuries "that are not believed to be life threatening".
He said they were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life.
Appealing for information, he added that it was "believed a second vehicle was involved in the collision", but it had not been identified.
