Covid: 'Irreplaceable' Bury police officer dies aged 49
A "passionate" police officer described as "a true gentleman" has died with Covid-19 aged 49.
PC Jonathan Wain, who joined Greater Manchester Police in 2003, died on Monday, the force confirmed.
The father-of-two, nicknamed The Duke after Hollywood actor John Wayne, was described as "irreplaceable" and "loved".
He is the second GMP officer to die within a month after testing positive for the virus.
Forty-year-old Abbasuddin Ahmed, who joined the force in 2017, died in January.
PC Wain, who was based in Bury, leaves behind his partner Gaynor and two sons.
The force said PC Wain was "passionate about being a police officer and doing a good job".
"He will be in our thoughts and hearts forever and we will try to do him proud throughout our careers", it added.
PC Keith Redmond said: "I still remember that trademark lopsided grin and chuckle. We are all stunned that he's gone and we're all going to miss that smile."
Ch Insp Mike Brennan added: "He was everything that a police officer should be and more, and we are proud to have called him a friend, a colleague and a brother in blue. He will be missed so terribly by all.
"Our thoughts and prayers remain with Gaynor, Jon's sons and his extended family at this incredibly sad time."
