Manchester United: Ex-player Ronnie Wallwork could face jail over assault
- Published
A former Manchester United footballer has been warned he could face a prison term after he admitted an assault charge.
Ronnie Wallwork, 43, of Failsworth in Manchester, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Alan Mulholland on 22 December 2019.
Co-defendant David Gardner, 43, of Newton Heath, admitted the same charge.
The assault reportedly took place in a pub but few details were revealed at the city's Minshull Street Crown Court.
Alex Langhorn, representing both men, said there would be a suggestion a comment was made by the complainant that may have provoked the incident.
Addressing the defendants, Judge Tina Landale said: "Your guilty pleas will be taken into account in your favour but it is important that I have as much information as possible before I sentence you both so I am ordering a pre-sentence report.
"All sentencing options are open including custodial. I have not ruled anything in or out."
Both men were bailed and their sentencing has been scheduled for 23 March.
Wallwork joined Manchester United in 1993 as a trainee but struggled to command a first-team place and was loaned to several clubs before signing for West Bromwich Albion in 2002.
Further loan periods at Bradford City, Barnsley and Huddersfield followed before the midfielder moved to Sheffield Wednesday in 2008 where he made just seven appearances.
He was jailed in December 2011 for 15 months after he was caught selling parts from stolen high-performance cars.
Police stumbled upon the illegal vehicle-breaking operation in Newton Heath while investigating a string of unconnected armed robberies across Lancashire.
Preston Crown Court heard his "promising career" as a professional footballer was "tragically cut short" when he was the victim of a serious assault in a bar stabbing.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk