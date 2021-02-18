Moston stabbing: Murder inquiry launched after man dies
A man has died after a stabbing in Manchester.
The 39-year-old was attacked in the arm and chest in the early hours in Whitstable Road in Moston and taken to hospital.
He died at 11:00 GMT and police confirmed detectives have since launched a murder inquiry.
Officers had arrested two men, aged 20 and 21, on suspicion of attempted murder and they remain in police custody for questioning.
A 41-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but later released with no further action.
Det Insp Gareth Davies said officers believed the victim had recently left a home in Whitstable Road before he was stabbed.
Police are appealing for information.
