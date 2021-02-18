Bolton-le-Sands roof collapse: Tributes paid to father and son
- Published
A father has died after being seriously injured when the roof of a house he was carrying out building work on collapsed, killing his son.
Craig Peck, 43, was taken to hospital by air ambulance after the roof of the property in Church Brow in Bolton-le-Sands, Lancashire, collapsed on 8 February.
He died from his injuries on Wednesday, Lancashire Police said.
His 23-year-old son Liam Peck died at the scene
A family statement said they were "devastated beyond belief" and "this tragic event will stay with us for the rest of our lives".
It said: "Craig and Liam had a close and loving relationship and considered each other as best friends.
"They spent much time together and although Liam's main talent lay in cooking, he also loved building and working with his father, something he was used to doing and enjoyed."
Liam was the "life and soul of any event" and could "make mundane situations funny" and was a "magnificent chef", the statement added.
Lancashire Police said officers were working with the Health and Safety Executive as part of their investigation.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk