Bury 'explosion': Two in hospital after house collapses
An "explosion" has caused a house to collapse and left two people in hospital, the fire service has said.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were sent to the property on East View in Bury at about 21:30 GMT on Wednesday.
A spokesman said two other people were treated for injuries at the scene and neighbouring properties were evacuated.
Greater Manchester Police said an investigation into the cause of the collapse had begun.
