George Floyd: Pair arrested after Manchester mural urinated on
- Published
Two men have been arrested for allegedly urinating on a mural painted in memory of George Floyd.
The portrait, in Manchester's Stevenson Square, was created by artist Akse in memory of Mr Floyd, who died after being arrested in the US in May 2020.
City councillor Pat Karney said CCTV showed two men urinating on the memorial while filming themselves.
The suspects, both 22, were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated criminal damage.
Greater Manchester Police said inquiries into the incident, which happened at 01:00 GMT, were ongoing.
It comes just three days after the mural was defaced by "racists" for a second time on Sunday.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk