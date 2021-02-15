Moss Side police raid uncovers suitcase containing £300k
- Published
A suitcase containing £300,000 has been found by police investigating reports of "suspicious men" in a car park.
Three men were arrested after officers were called to the car park off Moss Lane East in Moss Side, Manchester, on Saturday at about 16:20 GMT.
The money and "a quantity of suspected cannabis" were found in a subsequent search of a nearby house, Greater Manchester Police said.
The men, aged 30, 33 and 37, have been charged with supplying Class B drugs.
Two have also been charged with money laundering.
They are expected to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.