Oldham gym-user found hiding in toilets during raid
- Published
A person was found hiding in the toilets of a gym when officers raided a business which was operating despite the lockdown ban.
Greater Manchester Police officers and Oldham Council staff had to force their way in after they were denied access to the property on Friday.
They found two people inside, including one in the toilets.
Both have been fined £200 for breaching government rules that gyms must close during lockdown.
The gym owner has been fined £1,000, while the owner of the property where it is based has also been given a fine, Oldham Council said.
Closure debate
The authority's deputy leader, Councillor Arooj Shah, added: "People may say there were only two people inside but the government's rules state that indoor gyms must close.
"The rules are in place to protect people and cannot be ignored."
He said that the council was aware of other local gyms that remained open, adding: "We will be looking into those and will take action if necessary."
Campaigners have previously called for gyms and leisure centres to be classed as "essential services" to prevent their closure during lockdown, saying it was detrimental to people's physical and mental health.
However, some medical experts have said gyms could help the virus to spread, as they are humid and confined spaces with people sharing equipment.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk