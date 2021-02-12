Manchester Go North West bus drivers to strike in 'fire and rehire' dispute
- Published
Hundreds of bus drivers have voted to go on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions.
Manchester-based Go North West has plans to "fire and rehire" employees so they work longer for far less money, Unite union has claimed.
Members voted 4-1 to strike earlier this week with the walk-out due to take place from 28 February.
Go North West managing director Nigel Featham said it was "disappointing", adding the changes "secure 600 jobs."
Unite represents more than 400 drivers based at the company's Queens Road depot.
Go North West operates 130 buses on 30 routes in Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Trafford and Warrington.
'Keeping region going'
Unite regional secretary Ritchie James claimed: "This [strike action] will inevitably cause a great deal of disruption throughout Greater Manchester and beyond, but I hope that passengers appreciate that Unite took this action as a last resort.
"If [parent company] Go Ahead were allowed to implement its fire and rehire policies it would result in our members, who have been in the frontline since the pandemic began, having to work longer for far less money."
Mr Featham said 85% of drivers had already voluntarily signed up to the new contracts.
He said the strike would "hit people who depend on our services the most - those working in the NHS and other vital services that are keeping the region going during this pandemic".
Mr Featham claimed drivers have been offered "guaranteed inflation proofed pay increases for the next two years, and £5,000 productivity lump-sums".
Go North West has operated buses in Greater Manchester since 2019 and is part of the Go Ahead Group plc which runs services across the UK, Ireland and Singapore.