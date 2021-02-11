Salford man jailed for manslaughter over punch death
- Published
A man who threw several punches at another man causing him to fall and suffer a fatal head injury has been jailed for manslaughter.
Lee Oates, 49, died six days after being assaulted at a property in Leicester Road in Salford in September.
Jack Kent, 21, hit Mr Oates a number of times as an "argument escalated", Greater Manchester Police said.
Kent, who pleaded guilty, was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for eight years and four months.
"An argument escalated and resulted in a man's death," said Det Con Katie Halstead.
She said Kent, of Leicester Road, was "undeniably violent" towards the victim.
"Our thoughts remain with Lee's loved ones, who have been devastated," she added.
