Manchester hammer murder: Two men jailed for 'callous' attack
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Two men who murdered a man with a hammer in a "callous" attack have been jailed.
Leroy Hanley was found dead in his home in Rusholme, Manchester, in the early hours of 14 July.
Police said Connor O'Casey, 23, held him in a headlock while Jack Brown, 26, attacked him with a hammer.
The pair were convicted of murder and robbery and jailed at Manchester Crown Court for life with a minimum of 27 years.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a neighbour heard banging from Mr Hanley's house in Carnforth Street and what she believed was someone going up his stairs shortly before 00:30 BST on 14 July.
Helped by friends, she managed to get inside his house but they found him unresponsive in the lounge.
'Unprovoked and violent'
Police found that O'Casey and Brown had cycled to Mr Hanley's home and battered him with a small hammer before stealing cannabis.
O'Casey's passport was recovered and a birth certificate in Brown's name was also seized at Mr Hanley's home while O'Casey's fingerprints were found on an internal door frame.
Duncan Thorpe, from GMP, said O'Casey and Brown were "dangerous individuals".
"A man lost his life through the unprovoked, violent and callous actions of both O'Casey and Brown," he said.
"Sadly, no sentence will bring back Leroy and our thoughts are firmly with his family who continue to grieve the loss of a loved one."
O'Casey, of Charles Street in Manchester, and Brown, of Playfair Street in the city, were also given a 13-year jail term for robbery to run concurrently.