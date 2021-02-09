Manchester residents tell of fear amid Covid surge testing
People living in part of Manchester where a new variant of coronavirus has been detected have spoken of their fears as surge testing gets under way.
More than 10,000 tests are planned after cases of the E484K mutation, known as the Kent variant, were found in two unconnected households.
House-to-house testing will take place and extra test centres have been opened.
Community leaders said some people were "frightened".
Charles Kwaku-Odoi, 42, chief officer at the Caribbean and African Health Network, said: "Obviously there is real concern.
"When such news breaks out it is not unusual that people are concerned. We will be reassuring people."
He said health professionals could help by reassuring people about the steps they could take to limit the spread of the virus.
House-to-house testing is taking place in the Fallowfield, Hulme, Moss Side and Whalley Range districts.
Father-of-one Lloyd Brown, 48, who lives in Moss Side, said: "People are worried and a bit fearful over what might happen and where this could lead. We just want all this to end."
Gary Wilson, 51, who lives in Whalley Range, said: "It's the last thing anyone wants."
Manchester City Council has urged residents to get tested and said while the variant is more transmissible there is no reason to be concerned it is any more severe than others.
Labour's Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell said: "I know residents in my constituency will be anxious and worried about that.
"But people shouldn't worry too much about it and should go.
"There will be lots of local testing sites and door-to-door knockings will be happening so people can get a test on their doorstep."