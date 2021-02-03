English bulldog puppies returned home by 'pawsome police work'
- Published
Seven puppies which were stolen during a house break-in have been returned home again thanks to some "pawsome police work", a force has said.
The English bulldogs were taken during a burglary at a property on Shelley Street in Leigh early on Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
A spokesman said they were later found by officers following a lead at an address on Marina Avenue in Liverpool.
Two men, aged 21, and a woman aged 20 were arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Sgt Gareth Mark said "a vital report" from an "eagle-eyed member of the public" had tipped officers off to the puppies' whereabouts and the seven dogs had now been "rightfully returned" to their "understandably worried" owners.
The three held in connection with the theft were later released under investigation.
The price of puppies has soared during the coronavirus lockdowns and figures from the Pets4Homes website, based on about 150,000 adverts, showed English bulldogs typically sell for about £2,700.