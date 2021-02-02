Snow closes M62 motorway near Rochdale trapping vehicles
Drivers were left stuck on the M62 motorway overnight as heavy snow and a lorry accident led to the road's partial closure.
The eastbound carriageway near Rochdale became impassable between junctions 21 and 22, with a number of vehicles stranded.
A lorry also jack-knifed westbound between junctions 23 and 22.
Part of the motorway remained shut because of weather conditions on the climb to Milnrow, Greater Manchester.
Highways staff worked to clear the snow, allowing the road to reopen on Tuesday morning.
The closure came as an amber weather warning for snow was issued for 03:00 GMT across parts of South Yorkshire, Derbyshire, West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.
Between 3cm and 8cm (1-3ins) of snow was forecast across the area, with 10cm to 15cm (4-6ins) possible on higher ground.
The alert is scheduled to last until 13:00, with warnings of road closures and rail cancellations.
Parts of Yorkshire have also seen heavy snow overnight and South Yorkshire Police has advised people not to travel unless absolutely essential.