Greater Manchester raids: Four charged after police find grenades and guns
- Published
Four men have been charged after police discovered four grenades and three guns during a series of raids in Manchester.
Residents were evacuated from their homes after weapons were found in searches in Stretford and Wythenshawe on Thursday and Friday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the items were seized from a man on Taylor's Road in Stretford and from a property in nearby Milton Close.
The men, aged 36, 48, 55 and 63, face a number of drug and firearms charges.
They are due before Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
