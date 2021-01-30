Manchester raids: Police find four grenades and three guns
Police investigating organised crime have found four grenades and three guns during a series of raids.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said nine people were arrested by its Serious and Organised Crime Group after six addresses were raided.
Residents who were evacuated from their homes after grenades were found have now been allowed home.
GMP said two grenades were seized from a man who was stopped on Taylor's Road in Stretford on Friday.
A firearm and two suspected hand grenades were also found in Milton Close, Stretford, the day before.
GMP said that of the arrested people, five men remain in custody for questioning following the raids over three days.
Two women, aged 41 and 47, and a 41-year-old man had been held on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
A 32-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has now been released with no further action.
Det Supt Danny Inglis thanked the local community after homes were evacuated.
"We appreciate there has been a significant police presence in the local area over the past couple of days which has no doubt caused disruption and we'd like to thank the community for their continued support and patience as our inquiries continue," he said.
"Due to the nature of the items that have been recovered, colleagues from the British Army are supporting us with our inquiries as it's vital that we take all the necessary precautions to protect the public."