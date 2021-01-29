Wythenshawe man jailed for fatal stabbing of 'selfless hero'
A man who repeatedly stabbed to death a Good Samaritan who had helped a couple escape him has been jailed for life.
Tony Robertson chased and attacked 45-year-old Lee Knott, who had come to the aid of a man and a woman who were being threatened by the 19-year-old.
Robertson pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to murder.
Robertson, of Atlow Drive in Wythenshawe, was told he would have to serve at least 20 years in prison for the attack on 22 September.
Greater Manchester Police said Robertson started shouting at Mr Knott as he walked home along Royal Oak Road.
He then charged at the older man, stabbing him several times.
Senior Investigating Officer Duncan Thorpe said: "Lee selflessly allowed a man and woman who were being threatened by Robertson to get in the van he was driving to maintain their safety.
"I would like to use this opportunity to thank the members of the public who tried to save Lee's life at the scene before emergency services arrived."
Mr Knott's family said he was a "wonderful person throughout his life" and "cherished as a son, brother, father and husband".
The family added: "Lee died in circumstances where he was trying to help others which is typical of his selfless approach to life."