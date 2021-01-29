Salford crash: Tributes paid to American artist
- Published
Tributes have been paid to an American artist who was killed when she was hit by two cars travelling in opposite directions.
Selena Meyers was walking on Worsley Road in Salford when she was hit by a Skoda Citigo and then a Renault Clio on Tuesday evening.
The 23-year-old, who was born in Tennessee, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her parents said she was "an artist with an empathetic and a kind soul".
Greater Manchester Police said both drivers stayed and helped investigators and no arrests had been made.
Paying tribute to Ms Meyers, her parents Salem Ann Meyers and Ross LeRoy Meyers said she was their "first beautiful daughter, quiet, sweet and loving".
They said she "always did charity work" and was "always creating, singing, painting and a writer of books and poetry"
"She lived with and was cared for by her great grandparents, Donald and Florence Lee up until she became a young lady," they added.
"Her name Selena meant Moon Goddess - Mystara, her middle name, meant my stars. So she takes our moon and stars from us as she goes. RIP my entire night sky, my first baby girl."
Detectives want to hear from people who were in the area at the time and anyone with dashcam footage.