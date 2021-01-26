Emily Jones: Child killer's minimum sentence increased
A woman who slit the throat of a seven-year-old girl in a park has had her minimum sentence increased.
Eltiona Skana, 30, was sentenced to life for the manslaughter of Emily Jones in Bolton, Greater Manchester.
Mr Justice Wall ordered Skana, who has paranoid schizophrenia, must serve at least eight years.
But he has now admitted that this was "calculated in error" and that minimum period was upped to 10 years and eight months.
Mr Justice Wall explained in a brief hearing at Teesside Crown Court that he had arrived at the original figure by halving the notional determinate sentence of 16 years.
He said: "However, when I passed that sentence I had forgotten from the 1st April 2020 the law as to the minimum period to be served by a violent or sexual offender whose sentence was or exceeded seven years was two thirds, and not one half of the sentence."
The judge added: "It is an error to which all in court fell, for which I take full responsibility."
Skana is being held at high-security Rampton Hospital in Nottinghamshire and will serve the rest of her sentence in prison if her mental illness improves.
She attacked Emily in front of the girl's parents in Queen's Park, Bolton on 22 March.
The Albanian admitted manslaughter after a murder charge was withdrawn partway through her trial.
Following the sentencing, Emily's parents Sarah Barnes and Mark Jones said: "Emily was the beat in our hearts, the spring in our step and the reason we got up every morning.
"Emily was our beautiful, spirited little girl, a bundle of energy with an infectious personality."