Storm Christoph: Call to 'open flood defences slowly'

Moira Sykes, secretary of Friends of Fletcher Moss Park and Parsonage Gardens, said: "We would like [the Environment Agency] to be looking upriver to the Goyt and the Tame and what can be done to keep water there - being able to drain into the land and not come down as far as Manchester, where it becomes very drastic, with damage to the park, sports club and the threat of flooding for people in their homes.