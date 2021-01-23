Man charged after woman dies in M60 crash
A man has been charged with causing death by careless driving after a woman died in a motorway collision.
The crash happened between a Kia Ceed car and a lorry near junction 20 of the M60 just before 08:45 GMT on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The Kia's driver, a 38-year-old woman, died at the scene.
A 33-year-old man, from Preston, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
