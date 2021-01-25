Bolton attack: Police officer headbutted and racially abused
- Published
A police officer was headbutted and racially abused as he responded to a "domestic incident" involving a man with a knife.
Police were called to Brandforth Gardens in Westhoughton, Bolton, at about 08:50 GMT.
The officer was attacked as he tried to arrest a man, who was detained after a Taser was fired.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
He is also being held on suspicion of of aggravated public order, assault, racially aggravated public order on a police officer and affray.
The officer suffered serious facial injuries and has resumed his duty following discharge from hospital.
Insp John Walsh said: "This was a terrible incident for one of our officers to be subject to.
"Thankfully the officer has been treated for his injuries and has shown terrific dedication in returning to duty to see out the remainder of his shift."
A delivery driver in his 30s was also assaulted, suffering cuts to his face and damage to his vehicle and clothing.