Manchester Debenhams: £68.5m revamp of listed store approved
The proposed £68.5m revamp of a Grade II-listed building which formerly housed one of retailer Debenhams' flagship stores has been approved.
The plan will see the Rylands building on Manchester's Market Street turned into a shopping arcade and offices and see its Art Deco features restored.
The building has housed the department store chain, which went into administration in December, since 1973.
A spokeswoman for owners AM Alpha said the plan would "rejuvenate" the site.
Built as a warehouse for textiles manufacturer Rylands and Sons in 1932, the seven storey building was turned into a department store in the 1950s and later became one of Debenhams' largest stores.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said its owners had considered converting the building into apartments, a cinema or a gallery, but office space above a shopping arcade was seen as the most sustainable long-term use of the building.
It said the plans were passed despite concerns about an "incredibly ugly" four-storey rooftop extension.
An atrium providing natural light between the second and seventh floors is also planned, along with a winter garden on the sixth floor.
Piccadilly councillor Sam Wheeler told Manchester City Council's planning committee the 40,000 sq ft extension would have a detrimental effect on 15 families in neighbouring buildings.
The Labour councillor said the scheme went against the council's policy "to promote city centre living, not just city centre existing".
Fellow Piccadilly councillor Jon-Connor Lyons said the extension would "box in" hundreds of residents living between Market Street and Church Street.
However, Katie Wray from Deloitte, acting on behalf of AM Alpha, said the proposals would "restore and rejuvenate"' the building and secure its long-term future.
Eight councillors voted to approve the application, two voted against and one abstained.
