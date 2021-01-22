Lorry driver arrested after woman dies in M60 collision
- Published
A lorry driver has been arrested after a woman died in a motorway collision.
Greater Manchester Police said a Kia Ceed and a lorry crashed while travelling northbound on the M60 close to Junction 20 at Middleton at about 8:45 GMT on Thursday.
The Kia's driver, a 38-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention and remains in custody for questioning.
Appealing for information, PC Karl Horner asked anyone who witnessed the collision "to come forward and assist police".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.