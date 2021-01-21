Storm Christoph: 2,000 Greater Manchester homes evacuated
More than 2,000 properties were evacuated overnight as Storm Christoph hit Greater Manchester.
Severe flood warnings, indicating there is a danger to life, remain in place after water levels in the River Mersey and its tributaries rose dramatically.
Little Bollington, Heatley, East Didsbury, West Didsbury and Northenden are among the worst-hit places.
Meanwhile in Merseyside some residents in the Maghull area of Sefton were also advised to leave their properties.
The flood alert for Maghull has now been downgraded from "severe" but water levels are still high and some homes may still be affected.
'Nightmare'
Ann Stapleton-Amphlett, general manager of the Swan With Two Nicks pub in Little Bollington, Cheshire said there had been "severe damage" inside the building.
"Thousands of pounds worth of stock is just floating around and bobbing around in the cellar.
"On the back of all the upheaval with Covid, it just seems an ongoing nightmare."
Didsbury resident Rob Davies had to leave his house near the golf course.
"Waking up and not knowing what your house is going to be like in the morning is daunting," he said.
"I've never been in this situation before.
"We left our house last night and we were watching the river levels online. Luckily it didn't get as bad as predicted."
