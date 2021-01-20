Storm Christoph: Thousands of Manchester homes could be flooded
- Published
Up to 3,000 properties in and around Manchester could be affected by flooding caused by Storm Christoph.
Didsbury, Northenden and Sale near the River Mersey could potentially be affected by the deluge with a peak expected at 23:00 GMT, Greater Manchester Police said.
Assistant Chief Constable Nick Bailey said it was "a significant incident in terms of disruption to people".
The force has declared a major incident in preparation.
Mr Bailey said: "The worst case scenario, estimated by the Environment Agency, is that it could impact on up to 3,000 properties across all the areas I have mentioned to varying degrees.
"We are going to start to see the overflow of contingency provision from around 5pm this evening in Didsbury and Northenden, which will reach a peak about 11pm this evening when we will see flooding."
Flooding could also affect people in Stretford and Flixton, he said.
Northern, central and eastern England have been braced for flooding which will be discussed at a Cobra meeting chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson later.
Mr Bailey said the force declared the major incident on Tuesday to ensure it was "as prepared as possible".
"The safety of the public is our number one priority and we're continuing to work alongside partner agencies across the region," he said.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said car parks had been opened for people to safely move their cars away from at-risk areas.
"If people need to leave their property to protect themselves and family they are able to do so but we hope they do it in a Covid-safe way," he said.
Chief Fire Officer Dave Russell added: "There should be no attempt to move along road networks when standing water. Don't make any journeys at all unless absolutely necessary to do so."
More than 60 flood warnings remain in place and two other police forces - Cheshire and South Yorkshire - have also declared major incidents.
Cheshire Police moved 33 people from houseboats in Hayhurst Marina in Northwich, Cheshire, for their safety as water levels rose in the River Weaver.
They were offered accommodation in nearby hotels.
Supt Simon Parsonage of Cheshire Police urged anyone who was asked to evacuate to "follow the guidance given so that we can ensure this is managed in a Covid-safe way".
More than 120mm (nearly 5in) of rain has already fallen in some parts of England, with 123.4mm at Honister Pass in Cumbria in the 24 hours up to 06:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Mr Johnson told MPs: "Our sympathies go out to those affected by the latest floods.
"I want to thank the Environment Agency and our emergency services for the work they're doing to support those communities, and I'll be chairing a Cobra meeting later on to co-ordinate the national response."
The Environment Agency has issued more than 60 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected and immediate action required, while there are also more than 180 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.
Downing Street said Covid-secure evacuation centres would be made available to those forced to leave their homes as a result of flooding.