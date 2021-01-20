Manchester Velodrome: Plans for urgent repairs approved
Urgent repairs to Manchester Velodrome have been approved after a report warned investment was needed to prevent "catastrophic" building failures.
In November, architects said parts of the 26-year-old National Cycling Centre were "approaching end of life".
Manchester City Council has insisted the headquarters of Team GB's cycling team is "structurally sound".
Olympic and Paralympic champions Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Bradley Wiggins and Dame Sarah Storey have trained at the track.
The velodrome was the UK's first indoor Olympic standard cycling track when it was jointly developed by British Cycling alongside Manchester City Council and Sport England.
A report by architects Ellis Williams warned that if "catastrophic failings forced the complex to close, investment in Manchester would dry up and renowned cycling events would relocate to other UK cities".
Plans to carry out repairs have now been approved.
The council said they would bring the velodrome up to modern standards and protect its long-term future.
Work could begin after the Tokyo Olympics which are scheduled to start in July, allowing Team GB to continue their training at the centre, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Luthfur Rahman, executive member for skills, culture and leisure, said: "We have made a long-term commitment to cycling in Manchester and have been working with British Cycling to thoroughly assess the building."
The project's budget has yet to be finalised but the work proposed would see extensive upgrades inside and outside the velodrome.
Lighting, seating, CCTV, all suspended ceilings, lifts and trackside facilities will all be replaced.
Jamie Obank, chief operating officer of British Cycling, said the work would "benefit the sport's biggest stars, our team of staff and the thousands of riders of all ages and abilities who enjoy riding and racing on the track every year".
