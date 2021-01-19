Covid: Ardwick health food store shut down after 20 people found inside
- Published
A health food store has been shut down after up to 20 people were caught inside in breach of lockdown rules.
A police and council raid on Thursday found music playing and customers eating at the ARMR store in Ardwick.
Manchester City Council said those inside were not social distancing or wearing masks.
A spokesman said the store manager and customers were "uncooperative" and made dismissive comments such as "I trust my immune system".
The closure of the store on Polygon Street will be reviewed once every seven days.
Councillor Rabnawaz Akbar said: "This sort of flagrant disregard for basic health protection measures at the height of a pandemic beggars belief."
In a statement, a director of ARMR said it was a "private meeting outside opening hours" but he took "full responsibility".
In a separate development, Greater Manchester Police and Wigan Council officials said they found three staff and 10 customers at a tanning salon on Railway Road in Leigh on Sunday.
The council said the three staff were fined £1,000 each while the customers got £200 fines after the crackdown.
Councillor Paul Prescott said: "These fines are a reminder to everyone that we will not hesitate to take action on anyone who breaches the rules that are in place to keep us all safe."