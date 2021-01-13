Boy, 14, in court over restaurant owner's murder in Stockport
A boy accused of murdering a restaurant owner who was hit by his own car during a robbery has appeared in court.
Mohammed Islam was delivering food when he was knocked down in Romiley, Stockport on Friday evening.
The 53-year-old's Mercedes was found abandoned in Denton on Monday. Attempts had been made to set the car on fire.
The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced a charge of murder at Manchester Magistrates' Court.
The teenager has also been charged with a number of driving offences, including causing death by dangerous driving.
He was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.
Mr Islam, who was also known as Nowab Miah, owned the Marple Spice restaurant in Marple.
He was knocked down at the junction of Lyme Grove and Hazel Avenue at about 21:00 GMT on Friday and died in hospital on Sunday.
His family said they had been left "devastated beyond belief".
