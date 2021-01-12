BBC News

Moss Side 'acid' attack: Man sprayed in face

Published
image captionThe attack happened in the Moss Side area of Manchester

A man suffered serious facial injuries when he was "sprayed with acid" in Manchester, police have said.

The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the attack on Great Western Street, Moss Side, at 18:40 GMT on Monday.

Greater Manchester Police said initial inquiries indicate this was an isolated attack and there is no wider risk to the general public.

No arrests have been made.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Manchester

Related Internet Links

  • Greater Manchester Police

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.