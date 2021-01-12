Moss Side 'acid' attack: Man sprayed in face
A man suffered serious facial injuries when he was "sprayed with acid" in Manchester, police have said.
The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the attack on Great Western Street, Moss Side, at 18:40 GMT on Monday.
Greater Manchester Police said initial inquiries indicate this was an isolated attack and there is no wider risk to the general public.
No arrests have been made.
