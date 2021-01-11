Romiley delivery driver dies after being hit by own car
- Published
A delivery driver who was left fighting for his life after being hit by his own car during a robbery has died in hospital.
The victim, aged 53, was hit by his Mercedes at the junction of Lyne Grove and Hazel Avenue in Romiley, Stockport, at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.
A murder inquiry has begun and a 14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of robbery remains in police custody.
Police are also searching for a silver Mercedes which was stolen.
Ch Insp Liam Boden said: "We believe there may have been others involved in the incident and a number of lines of inquiry are continuing to be carried out in order for us to find those responsible."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk