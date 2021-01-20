Police officer taken off duty after firing gun at station
- Published
A police officer fired a confiscated gun at a police station, prompting an investigation.
Greater Manchester Police said the blank-firing pistol was discharged by an officer while it was being processed at Leigh Police Station on Tuesday 15 December.
An investigation was launched and the officer was "taken off front-line duty for his shift", the force said.
A senior officer "strongly advised him of his conduct", a spokeswoman added.
Further details of the circumstances have not been revealed although nobody was hurt and no damage was caused, police said.
