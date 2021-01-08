Man jailed over Oldham attempted murders of vulnerable women
A man obsessed with serial killings who repeatedly stabbed two vulnerable women in alleyway attacks has been jailed for life.
Jayden Hayes, 24, knifed his victims, aged 61 and 71, in Oldham, Greater Manchester, hours after being granted bail by magistrates in November 2019.
Hayes, who suffered from drug-induced psychosis, must serve at least 14 years in jail, Manchester Crown Court heard.
Judge Alan Conrad said the case was "chilling" and full of "terror".
Cannabis addict Hayes, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of attempted murder.
The court heard how on 1 November 2019, Hayes was granted conditional bail in Manchester regarding other alleged offences.
He then travelled to Oldham where he collected his bike, and armed with a wooden-handled steak knife, began scouting the area for a lone woman.
Joy Clarke, 61, was stabbed eight times in the face, head and chest as she left a chip shop on Longfield Crescent that evening.
Nineteen days later, Hayes drew a blade and cut the neck of Desma Shirley, 71, as she walked through an alleyway in Stoneleigh Street.
'Obsession'
Prosecuting, Rob Hall, said it was "good fortune" her coat and scarf blocked him from slitting her throat.
He ran off after Ms Shirley screamed for help.
Hayes was arrested on 12 December after police released CCTV footage of the attacker.
It emerged he had downloaded images of knife wounds and a picture of a serial killer before the attack, the court heard.
He had also searched on the internet for "stabbing in the UK" and "man stabbed 18 times in 25 seconds on train".
The court was told Hayes was sectioned in September 2018 following a drug-induced psychosis and was discharged two months later.
Sentencing Judge Conrad told Hayes the attacks were the "stuff of nightmares".
"This is a chilling case in which you brought terror to the Oldham area and a case which demonstrates the effect that cannabis can have on a person's mental health causing in you a psychosis which rendered you dangerous in the extreme.
"During this period you indulged in an obsession in stabbings and serial killing by making searches on the internet."
He praised Ms Clarke and Ms Shirley as "impressive ladies who have shown great strength and character".
The court heard that while in custody Hayes had received anti-psychotic medication and there were no present issues with his mental health.
