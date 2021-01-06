Shukri Yahye-Abdi: Family sue police over girl's river death
The family of a 12-year-old girl who drowned in a river has launched legal action against the police force which investigated her death.
Shukri Yahye-Abdi, who came to the UK as a refugee in 2017, died in the River Irwell in Bury in June 2019.
The family's lawyer said they were suing Greater Manchester Police (GMP) over alleged "failings" they claim were "due to institutional racism".
GMP said an independent review found insufficient evidence of misconduct.
Last month Manchester North coroner Joanne Kearsley ruled the death of Shukri, who was holding hands with another child when she went into the river, was an accident.
She said there was "no evidence whatsoever" to suggest Shukri was pushed into the water and claims by Shukri's family that she had been bullied were "totally incorrect".
An Independent Office for Police Conduct report said it did not find evidence to indicate Shukri's family were treated less favourably because of their ethnic background.
Attiq Malik, who is representing the family, said he had written to GMP informing the force of the civil action under the Human Rights Act.
He cited alleged failures including the treatment of the family, not conducting the investigation properly and prematurely concluding her death was an accident.
He said the family believe these factors were due to "institutional racism arising out of their race and religion".
The lawyer said the family's treatment by police "resonated" with the findings of a recent damning HM Inspectorate of Constabulary report on the force, which said its service to crime victims was a "serious concern".
Maz Saleem of the Justice4Shukri campaign group, said it was an "important development in the fight for justice for Shukri Abdi".
He added: "The family have maintained they had been unfairly treated by GMP from the outset due to their status as a refugee family."
A GMP spokesman said: "The IOPC concluded their investigation and no learning was identified for GMP. A civil claim has been started and it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time."
