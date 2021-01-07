Alex Rodda death: Teenager guilty of murdering schoolboy in Cheshire
- Published
A man who killed a schoolboy after paying him to stop their sexual relationship being revealed has been found guilty of murder.
Matthew Mason admitted killing 15-year-old Alex Rodda with a wrench in Ashley, Cheshire, in 2019.
The 19-year-old paid Alex more than £2,000 after he contacted his then girlfriend about "flirty" messages, Chester Crown Court heard.
Mason, of Ash Lane, Ollerton, will be sentenced later.
The agricultural engineering student had driven Alex to a remote woodland to tell him to stop asking for money and had taken the wrench with him to "scare him", the court heard.
Alex, a pupil at Holmes Chapel High School, was struck at least 15 times to the head on 12 December and his body was found by refuse collectors the next morning.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk