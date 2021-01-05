Swords, knives, fake guns and drugs seized at Prestwich house
A "substantial" collection of swords, knives, fake guns and drugs has been seized by police during a house raid.
Forty-five weapons were found by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) searching a house in Rainsough, Prestwich on Sunday.
Officers had earlier stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in supplying Class A drugs in nearby Swinton.
Two men, aged 54 and 55, were arrested on suspicion of drug offences.
A GMP spokesman said 32 swords and knives, 12 imitation firearms and a crossbow were seized, along with a "large quantity of Class A drugs" with a street value of about £20,000.
He said "forensic examinations of all the items recovered" were under way.
The raid was part of a wider operation targeting organised crime, which began in April 2020.
Det Insp Rebecca Mills said it was "a substantial recovery of weapons and drugs".
"Our dedicated officers have been working thoroughly... for the last nine months in order to gain results such as this and we will not relent while perpetrators of such crime remain at large," she added.