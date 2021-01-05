Lawrence Jones: Former UKFast boss charged with rape
- Published
A co-founder of an internet technology firm has been charged with rape and sexual assault offences.
Lawrence Jones, the co-creator of Manchester-based UKFast, is accused of assaulting two women in 2010 and 2013, Greater Manchester Police said.
The 52-year-old, of Brooks Drive in Hale Barns, Trafford has been charged with one count of rape and four counts of sexual assault.
Mr Jones will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on 26 January.
He denies the allegations and said he was determined to clear his name.
The entrepreneur was awarded an MBE for Services to the Digital Economy in 2015.
