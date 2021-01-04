Mia Strothers death: Killer motorist 'knowingly drove faulty car'
A speeding motorist who knocked down a teenage girl while knowingly driving a car with faulty brakes has been jailed for 10 years.
Mia Strothers, 14, died two days after being hit by a BMW as she walked to school in Manchester on 5 October.
Kevin Pryce, from Harpurhey, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at Manchester Crown Court.
Pryce had been driving at speeds of up to 57mph in a 30mph area, police said.
The 35-year-old then fled the scene on Lightbowne Road, Moston, before being arrested and returning a positive drugs test.
The car was later found to be "unroadworthy and in a dangerous condition" after six faults were identified, including defective brakes, Greater Manchester Police said.
'Dangerously defective'
Following his arrest, Pryce confessed to being aware of the fault brakes but insisted he was driving quickly to get his car to the garage to fix the problem.
But a force spokesman confirmed inquiries established "this was false".
Pryce, who has been disqualified from driving for life, also pleaded guilty to causing death while uninsured, failing to report an incident and driving other than in accordance with a licence.
PC Suzanne Keenan said Pryce "was knowingly driving a dangerously defective vehicle with sub-standard brakes at excess speed".
She added: "He was unlicensed and uninsured, having never taken a driving test, but still continued to drive."
Road safety campaigners have since called for better crossings and lighting on the dual carriageway at the scene.
Following Mia's death, protesters staged a road-block to demand safety improvements to the stretch where she was killed. .
