Millions tune in for virtual Hacienda New Year's Eve party
- Published
More than four million "stay at home" revellers joined a virtual New Year's Eve party held to raise money for charity, organisers have said.
The Hacienda Twenty-Four Hour House Party, titled in honour of the renowned Manchester club, had DJs see in the New Year in every time zone.
It raised £115,000 for local, national and international charities.
Former Hacienda co-owner Peter Hook said it had been great to start the year on "such a positive note".
The online party was broadcast by United We Stream GM, a service which was set up in April to support the city's music scene, and saw people from across the world stream the event as they saw in the New Year in their own time zone.
It featured sets from DJs Carl Craig, Danny Tenaglia, David Morales and Norman Jay and performances from Hacienda Classical, Sub Sub, Inner City and Phuture.
Former Hacienda resident DJ Graeme Park, who welcomed in the New Year in the UK, said he was "extremely proud" to have been part of a project which was "watched by millions and raised so much money for people affected by this horrible pandemic".
The marathon show also featured a special tribute to the late DJ Frankie Knuckles, which saw one of his last sets digitally recreated in a virtual mock-up of the former Manchester club.
Frederick Dunson of The Frankie Knuckles Foundation said seeing the DJ in action again "was heartfelt by his legion of fans on this side of the pond and abroad".
"What an awesome way to end the unprecedented year we have all experienced," he added.
Hook, whose brand FAC51 The Hacienda helped put on the event, said it was "wonderful that [it] was so successful and I am glad that we are starting the New Year on such a positive note".
"Let's hope this year goes from strength to strength and the next time we meet will be in person," he added.
The event was the final one for the streaming service, which has raised a total of £583,000 and supported 30 charities, local freelancers and business owners.
Housed in a former yacht builder's shop on Whitworth Street West and run by legendary Manchester record label Factory, The Hacienda became famous during the late 1980s and early 1990s as a driving force in rave culture and the home of the Madchester music scene.
It closed in 1997 and the building was later converted into apartments.