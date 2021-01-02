Man arrested on suspicion of making explosive in Manchester
A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making an explosive device in Manchester, police have said.
Officers were called following the "discovery of suspicious items" at a property in Wilmslow Road, Fallowfield at 20:30 GMT on Friday.
Army bomb disposal officers were called to the scene and the items were deemed to be safe.
Greater Manchester Police said it was an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the community.
The arrested man remains in custody for questioning.