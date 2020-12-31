Wythenshawe explosion: Man charged over blast at house
- Published
A man has been charged with causing an explosion at a house while a woman and an 11-year-old girl were inside.
The blast, caused by a gas canister at the home in Pewsey Road, Wythenshawe, Manchester, damaged walls and blew out several windows.
The woman, 32, and girl were taken to hospital but released a short time later, Greater Manchester Police said.
A 43-year-old man of Wythenshawe was remanded in custody to appear before magistrates in Manchester on Friday.
He has been charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk