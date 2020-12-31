Trafford care home manager wins NHS Gold Award
A care home manager has been named England's top NHS nurse in the first time a nurse in a care home setting has been recognised.
Martyn Davies' team took Urmston Manor Residential Home in Trafford, Greater Manchester, from an Inadequate rating to Outstanding in just 12 months.
The 36-year-old has been given a Gold Award, which recognises high-achieving NHS staff each year.
Mr Davies said: "To say I am honoured and humbled is an understatement."
The award came after recommendations from leaders at NHS Trafford Clinical Commissioning Group and Trafford Council, which included praise for how he ran the home during the coronavirus pandemic.
'Role model'
Mr Davies took the decision to move into Urmston Manor to help protect the elderly residents from Covid-19.
To avoid the use of agency staff he also trained all the home's support workers to carry out basic nursing tasks.
"What a pleasure it was to nominate Martyn and such great news that he has been successful,'' said Jacquie Coulton, chief nurse at the CCG told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"His innovative, respectful and compassionate approach to how he manages his home is inspirational and is how we would wish all care homes to operate."
Mr Davies, who became a nurse at 16, said: "I hope this award highlights to community nurses that their contributions to the profession are valid, valued and recognised."
Ms Coulton added: "Martyn is without doubt a role model for all care home nurses, he demonstrates care, compassion, courage, competency, communication and commitment, and I am humbled to call him a colleague."
He was presented with a certificate during an online meeting and has also been sent a badge marking his achievement by post.