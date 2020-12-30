Coronavirus: Tier 4 move 'a critical blow' for Greater Manchester
Moving to tier four is a "critical blow" to Greater Manchester's hospitality and retail sectors whose economic resilience is "wearing thin", Manchester City Council's leader said.
The region is among large swathes of the country moving into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions from midnight.
Neighbouring Cheshire and Warrington are also moving to tier four.
Sir Richard Leese said businesses "could not survive indefinitely".
Greater Manchester was first placed in tier three on 23 October, and has had restrictions on groups meeting indoors since July.
Under tier four rules non-essential shops, salons and hairdressers must close, and people are limited to meeting in a public outdoor place with their household, or one other person.
'Sadly necessary'
There has been a rise in cases in some areas across Greater Manchester, with rates ranging from 152 cases per 100,000 people in Bolton and 229 cases per 100,000 people in Bury for the week ending 25 December.
Wigan MP Lisa Nandy tweeted the move to tier four was "really tough news" but "sadly necessary".
Sir Richard said the new strain of coronavirus was a "cause for concern" and urged people to follow the enhanced restrictions "judiciously".
"The prospect of tier four will be received once again as a critical blow to the city's hospitality industry - along with wider retailers who will also now need to close - and whose resilience to the economic impact of the virus is wearing ever thin," he said.
Chioma Etugo, owner of Bu Beauty in Monton, Eccles, said: "There are no emotions left anymore. You know when something hits you hard and you can't feel any emotion anymore."
She said the restriction changes were like a "rollercoaster" and she feared her business would not survive.
But she added: "I'm putting on a smile to say everything is ok because if I panic, my staff will panic more.
"I don't want to leave. I've been here seven years. The reason I'm quite calm is it is happening to the whole world."
'Gutted'
She said she was "more prepared" for this closure and had arranged regular clients to book again in February but she would still have to throw away stock.
Steve Kiss of Kiss Fitness, a gym in Saddleworth, said he was "gutted".
"It has really hit me deep because we have been here twice before. I don't understand it but then I do as well," he said.
He said membership numbers had "plummeted" at the gym because it was "such a scary time for everyone".
He said he hoped by summer 2021 things would get back to normal and they could get back to full capacity.
Sarah Laker, a stationary shop owner in Marple, said: "We just don't know when we are going to be open again. We are facing an uncertain future and no income or we don't know how long yet again. I have five staff that depend upon me."
Bury councillor Andrea Simpson said she was "frustrated" but felt it was "important we don't lose our discipline now" with more vaccines on the horizon.
Manchester City Council chief executive Joanne Roney said it was "disappointing news" but "we must remain focussed".
