Three people found dead in Failsworth house
Three people have been found dead in a house in Greater Manchester, police have said.
Police were called by paramedics who had responded to a "report of concern for welfare" on Oldham Road, Failsworth, at 15:30 GMT on Monday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said their deaths are being treated as unexplained.
A police officer wearing a mask was later seen guarding the house as a police crime scene van arrived.
A GMP spokesperson said: "Three people were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"Their deaths are being treated as unexplained. Enquires are ongoing."
