Teen critically injured in Stockport police vehicle crash

Published
image captionThe crash happened late on Boxing Day

A 15-year-old boy is critically ill after he was hit by a police vehicle responding to a call out.

Officers were heading to a report of a domestic disturbance when the boy was struck on Garners Lane, Stockport, at about 21:30 GMT on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The officers stopped and administered trauma care to the boy until an ambulance arrived, a spokesman said.

He was taken to hospital where he is in a critical state with a head injury.

image captionPolice were heading to a report of a domestic disturbance when the crash happened

The incident has been referred by GMP to its Professional Standards Branch, which has launched an investigation, and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

