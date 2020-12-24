Tameside raids: Pizza boxes found to contain drugs worth £500k
Pizza boxes filled with drugs worth an estimated £500,000 have been seized in police raids.
The stash, thought to be cocaine and cannabis, was uncovered when officers searched properties in Hollingworth, Tameside, on Wednesday.
Nine pizza boxes were found, each containing a kilo of drugs and cash, Greater Manchester Police said.
Three men, aged 39, 20 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply.
The drugs had been pressed into blocks with signature imprints, the force added.
Det Con Jake Orr described the Market Street seizure as a "substantial find" and a "huge step" in its commitment to tackling drug dealing in the region.