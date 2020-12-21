Pair who murdered man after 'petty row' in Wythenshawe jailed
- Published
Two men have been jailed for murdering a shop worker in a "horrific attack" that escalated from a "petty argument" in the street, police have said.
David Allan died on 5 June, a day after Joseph Stott and Aiden Matthews beat him in "broad daylight" in Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester Police said.
The University of Plymouth graduate was attacked after being confronted by the mother of a boy he had pushed over.
Stott and Matthews were handed life sentences at Manchester Crown Court.
Stott, 34, of Hardwick Road, Manchester, was ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years, while Matthews, 31, of Merton Grove, Tyldesley, was given an 18-year minimum term.
Greater Manchester Police said Mr Allan was walking to a supermarket on Moorcroft Road in Wythenshawe on 4 June, when three brothers, rode at him on their bikes.
The 23-year-old, who worked in a newsagents at Manchester Royal Infirmary, pushed one of the boys, who then fell off his bike.
The three rode off and Mr Allan continued on to the supermarket, but was then confronted by the boys' mother outside the store.
The 23-year-old walked away from her, but she followed him and flagged down Matthews as he drove past in his van.
A police spokesman said Matthews got out and there was an "altercation" with Mr Allan before he then drove off, collected Stott from a nearby address and returned to Moorcroft Road.
The pair then attacked Mr Allan, Matthews beating him with a large torch, while Stott kicked him.
They left him on the ground and sped off in the van, hitting another vehicle as they drove away to change their clothes and dispose of the torch.
Mr Allan was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died the following day.
Speaking after sentencing, senior investigating officer Duncan Thorpe said it had been "a horrific attack that escalated from a petty argument and left a family utterly devastated".
He said the pair had "tried to hide their tracks and get away but the large quantity of evidence uncovered left them having to face justice".
