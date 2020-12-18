Greater Manchester Police chief Ian Hopkins stands down amid force failures
Greater Manchester Police's chief constable has stood down after the force was placed into special measures.
The force was placed into an "advanced phase" of monitoring on Thursday, after it failed to record 80,000 crimes in a year.
Ian Hopkins, who earlier revealed he was on sick leave, said he would step down with immediate effect.
Inspectors said GMP's service to victims of crime was a "serious cause of concern".
Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said it was left "deeply troubled" over how cases handled by GMP were closed without proper investigation.
In a statement, Mr Hopkins said these were "challenging times" for GMP and he believed a chief constable should oversee the force's "long-term strategic plan" to address the issues raised from "start to finish".
'Time for new leadership'
He said "given my current ill health", he would bring his retirement, which he was due to take in autumn 2021, forward.
Mr Hopkins revealed on Wednesday he had been suffering from labyrinthitis - an inner-ear infection which affects balance - since the end of October.
He added that it had been "an honour to serve the public for 32 years, nearly 13 of which [were] as a chief officer in GMP".
"Throughout my career, I have been committed to achieving the best outcomes for the people I serve.
"The decision to stand down is not one I have taken lightly, but I feel the time is right."
Conservative MP for Bolton West Chris Green earlier called for Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who oversees policing in the region, to step down over the HMICFRS report's findings.
Mr Burnham said while he paid tribute to Mr Hopkins' service for GMP, he and the deputy mayor had "concluded that now is the time for new leadership and a new era in our police force".
He said Mr Hopkins had led the force during "one of the most difficult periods in its history" and had dealt with budget cuts and "complex threats" such as the Manchester Arena terror attack.
However, he said the force had not made the progress needed "in other important areas".
