Man who stabbed woman in Arndale Centre detained
- Published
A man who attacked a waitress with knives and forks then claimed he was a terrorist who had planted a bomb at a shopping centre has been detained.
Ali Algdaner stabbed the 20-year-old woman in the back and threatened others at a restaurant in Manchester's Arndale Centre on 18 October, 2019.
The 27-year-old admitted affray, section 47 assault and communicating false information causing a bomb hoax.
He was given a hospital order under the Mental Health Act.
Manchester Crown Court was told Algdaner, from Eccles, grabbed a handful of cutlery as he entered the restaurant and carried out the attack, Greater Manchester Police said.
The shopping centre was evacuated and staff tried to stop him as he paced through the mall before armed officers arrested him.
In custody, Algander made false admissions he was a terrorist and that he had planted explosives at the centre, although a search of the building found no suspicious items.
Det Con Annabel Lewis said: "The actions of Ali Algander on that Friday evening last year caused great distress to all those that were targeted and involved in this frightening ordeal.
"While one woman was stabbed during this incident, it is fortunate that Algander's actions did not result in any further casualties, and this is in-part due to the swift response of staff at the Arndale in evacuating the premises, and the subsequent work from our specialist officers at the scene.
"It is clear that Algander was, and remains, a danger to the public and we are satisfied that today's verdict keeps the streets of Manchester a safer place until he is deemed fit enough to return to society."
